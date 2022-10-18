Illegal Detention: Company staff slams N100m suit on police 

A company staff, Prince Chigozie Amajuoyi, has slammed a N100 million suit on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba and a Police Inspector attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos, Samuel Tablajojo Iyucunie, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over his alleged unlawful arrest, detention and brutality for 11 days.

In the suit filed through his lawyer, Charles Ugwuanyi, the plaintiff, a staff of Uccas Resources Ltd, alleged that he was severely brutalised by a team of police officers led by Inspector Iyucunie who stormed his office on March 19, 2020 to arrest him for not producing the Managing Director of his company, Christian Ukata, whom he had stood surety for.

Joined in the suit as co-respondents are Ecobank and ETI Specialised Resolution Company Ltd, which allegedly accompanied, instigated and sponsored the police.

In an affidavit accompanying the suit, Amajuoyi claimed that he was never given any prior notice to produce his boss and was surprised when police officers stormed his office to arrest him.

During the arrest, Amajuoyi claimed that he was severely brutalised with blood gushing out of his eyes and other parts of his body before he was bungled into a waiting van, taken to Alagbon and detained for 11 days without medical attention.

In detention, Amajuoyi claimed that he was threatened by Inspector Iyucunie and that when he was eventually admitted to bail, the inspector demanded and eventually received N100,000 from his surety, John Nwobodo, before his release.

Since being released from detention, Amajuoyi claimed that he has been visiting hospital to attend to the serious health challenges occasioned by the brutality he suffered during and after his arrest.

Amajuoyi is consequently seeking a declaration that his arrest, brutalisation and detention for 11 days between March 19th to 30th 2020, without being charged to court or released on administrative bail was unwarranted, illegal and an infringement of his fundamental rights.

Amajuoyi is also seeking a restraining order preventing the police from further arresting him and his surety, as well as damages in the sum of N100 million from the respondents.

At the last hearing of the matter on September 27, 2022 before Justice Awogboro Olawunmi, the IGP and Inspector Iyucunie, were yet to file their responses, while the 3rd and 4th respondents were represented by their lawyer.

After the judge was satisfied that all parties have earlier been served with the originating processes, he adjourned the matter to November 3, 2022 for hearing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...