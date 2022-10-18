Illegal Detention: Company staff slams N100m suit against police

A company staff, Prince Chigozie Amajuoyi, has slammed a N100 million suit against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba and a Police Inspector attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos, Samuel Tablajojo Iyucunie, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over his alleged unlawful arrest, detention and brutality for 11 days.

In the suit filed through his lawyer, Charles Ugwuanyi, the plaintiff, a staff of Uccas Resources Ltd, alleged that he was severely brutalised by a team of police officers led by Inspector Iyucunie who stormed his office on March 19, 2020 to arrest him for not producing the Managing Director of his company, Christian Ukata, whom he had stood surety for.

Joined in the suit as co-respondents are Ecobank and ETI Specialised Resolution Company Ltd, which allegedly accompanied, instigated and sponsored the police. In an affidavit accompanying the suit, Amajuoyi claimed that he was never given any prior notice to produce his boss and was surprised when police officers stormed his office to arrest him.

During the arrest, Amajuoyi claimed that he was severely brutalised with blood gushing out of his eyes and other parts of his body before he was bundled into a waiting van, taken to Alagbon and detained for 11 days without medical attention.

