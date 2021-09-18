News

Illegal duty: Two policemen dismissed in Delta State

Two policemen, Sgts Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie, who embarked on illegal duty in Delta state, were yesterday dismissed by the police authorities. They were found guilty of assaulting a tricycle (Keke) rider, one Broderick Omesan, while on the illegal duty in Warri axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in Asaba said the two officers on August 12, 2021, after close of work, conspired between themselves and engaged in illegal duty along the Estate Roundabout in Warri. He said, “they accosted a Tricycle Rider, one Brodrick Omesan ‘m’ age 36yrs of Oviri Street Agbaroh. An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up, which led to serious injuries on his head. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, upon receiving the complaint, immediately directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command headquarters for a discreet and unbiased investigation. “Investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition.

“The CP again ordered that they should face internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room. “The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E (iii) first schedule of the police act and regulations 370 paragraph F of police Act and regulations CAP P.9 laws of the federal republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021.

“The CP while condoling with the family of the victim has ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. “The Commissioner of Police Delta state CP Ari Muhammed Ali assures members of the public on the readiness of the command to deal decisively with any erring officer and is also using this medium to send a strong warning to officers of the command noting that abuse of human right, incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct in all areas will not be tolerated.”

