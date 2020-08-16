Illegal encroachment: Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties

*Gives seven-day ultimatum to mechanics, food vendors to vacate Apapa

Indications emerged on Sunday that offocials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded arrangements to demolish illegal structures encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki axis of the state.

The agency, which disclosed this, also

warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as the entire area is set to be redeveloped in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E’s agenda.

Speaking on the planned enforcement, the Chairman of the Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a CSP, said that all illegal structures and shanties encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’, Ibeju Lekki would be demolished following the expiration of the seven days ‘Removal Order’ served by the agency on Wednesday, August 19.

Egbeyemi said further that government had observed with dismay the massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators on lands using them to defraud innocent members of public into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition areas across the state particularly around the Ibeju-Lekki corridor.

While lamenting that most people failed to make proper enquiries before purchasing such lands, the taskforce boss implored Lagosians to first verify at the Land records at the state Land Registry or Surveyor General’s Office where millions of land documents are stored in the ‘Electronic Data Management System (EDMS)’ consisting details of documented lands and properties in Lagos in order not to be swindled by land speculators.

Egbeyemi said: “All illegal structures and buildings constructed on state lands by person, companies or institutions without valid titles from the government across the state would be removed.”

The Chairman also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as Apapa Tin Can Island Park is to be redeveloped and given a new look by the state government.