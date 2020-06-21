Illegal entry: NIS intercepts 2 Indian nationals

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the interception of two Indian nationals at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, over alleged illegal entry into the country.

According to the Service, the Indians, whose names were not disclosed, were intercepted in the course of screening of 446 of their countrymen and women being evacuated back to their home country.

“The authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos intercepted two Indian nationals for illegally entering Nigeria without proper documentation,” the NIS said.

The statement quoted the Lagos Airport Comptroller of the Service, Mr. Abdullahi Usman, as noting that the two Indians (both male) were intercepted during the screening of Indian nationals that were been (sic) evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

“CIS Usman disclosed that while profiling the men, it was discovered that they entered Nigeria through land borders and had visa on arrival application approval which they failed to present to Immigration officials at the border.

“Usman further disclosed that the men had been in Cotonu, Benin Republic for a month as they had the stamp of that country dated 9th February 2020 when they left and entered Nigeria illegally as they did not present themselves for Immigration checks at the border, the two who are 32 and 29 years old will be prosecuted according to the Nigeria Immigration laws as a deterrence to others.”

Like this: Like Loading...