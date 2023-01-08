Illegal Hike: NMDPRA seals another 14 filling stations in A’Ibom

News Top Stories

Tony Anichebe
UYO
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed another 14 filling stations for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above regulated price in Oron, Akwa Ibom State. That was after sealing 13 yesterday in the state capital, Uyo.
Mr. Joy Koro, the Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, stated this to newmen in Oron Local Government Area of the state yesterday.
He explained that the filling stations were sealed for selling far above the regulated price to members of the public.
“We sealed 14 filling stations that were selling PMS between N400 per litre and 450 per litre in Oron, Akwa Ibom.
Koro said that the sealed filling stations were selling PMS between N400 per litre and N450 per litre, which is not approved price in the state.
He also said the filling stations would be sanctioned accordingly by the law.
Koro warned marketers to desist from selling the products above approved price and revert their pump to approved price in the state.
“If you see any marketer selling above the regulated price, definitely that filling station will be shut down. Presently, there is enough petroleum products for marketers to lift to their stations,” Koro said.
Koro called on the marketers to revert their pump price to regulated price in the state to avoid sealing of their stations.
“The marketers know the approved pump price. If we carry out surveillance and we see them selling at regulated price, we will not seal the filling station,” he said.
Our Correspondent gathered that marketers were selling PMS between N400 per litre and N450 per litre in Oron Local government area in Akwa Ibom.

 

