Metro & Crime

Illegal Hike: NMDPRA seals another 14 filling stations in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed another 14 filling stations for selling petrol above the regulated price in Oron in Akwa Ibom state after sealing 13 Friday in the state capital Uyo.

Mr Joy Koro, the Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, stated this to newsmen in Oron Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He explained that the filling stations were sealed for selling far above the regulated price to members of the public.

“We sealed 14 filling stations that were selling PMS between N400 per litre and 450 per litre in Oron in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

He also said the filling stations would be sanctioned accordingly by the law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Taraba: Teenager detonates bomb that killed 3, injured 19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed in bomb blast at a local Burkutu drinking joint in Iwari community, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State. Meanwhile, another account said the explosion happened in a cattle market, where traders and castle were killed in the process.   An eyewitness account said scores were also […]
Metro & Crime

JTF averted 1,291 attempts on export pipelines, says ex-commander

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta yesterday said they averted 1,291 attacks on three crude export pipelines from January 2019 to date.   The former JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade (rtd), disclosed this while handing over to the new Commander, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Benue as troops launch clearance operation to dislodge bandits

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

There was tension in Benue State Sunday as troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) launched heavy bombardment on bandits’ hideouts to flush them out and enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.   The air strike, which started at about 8 am when worshippers were preparing to go to churches, threw most […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica