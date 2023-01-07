Illegal Hike: NMDPRA seals another 14 filling stations in A’Ibom

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed another 14 filling stations for selling petrol above the regulated price in Oron in Akwa Ibom state after sealing 13 Friday in the state capital Uyo.

Mr Joy Koro, the Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, stated this to newsmen in Oron Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He explained that the filling stations were sealed for selling far above the regulated price to members of the public.

“We sealed 14 filling stations that were selling PMS between N400 per litre and 450 per litre in Oron in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

He also said the filling stations would be sanctioned accordingly by the law.