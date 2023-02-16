Illegal importation of LPG, cylinders rocks Nigeria’s gas investment

The Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas (NLPGA) has revealed that the setting up of refinery in Niger Republic has led to illegal importation of LPG and gas cylinders by retailers in the northern part of the country. Specifically, the NLPGA pointed out that the challenges increased when the refinery in Niger started operations as Nigerian retailers now go to the neighboring country to import LPG and gas cylinders into Nigeria. The local gas firm said the action was not only illegal, but also destroying the Nigerian market. The Chairman, Future Gas Limited and NLPGA Kano chapter Chairman, Alhaji Rabiu Garo, made this known to New Telegraph.

He said there was an ongoing disruption in the country’s LPG sector in relation to increased smuggling into the country via Republic of Niger, Nigeria’s neighboring country. Garo said: “I established Future Gas with family members sometime around 1990 in Kano, Nigeria. The company was established when the sector was already being regulated, so we started by going to buy gas (LPG) from Lagos and will take it to my station in Kano, which wasn’t easy because the journey was very hectic. “The challenges increased when the refinery in Republic of Niger started operations because our retailers now go to Niger (Nigeria’s neighboring country up North) to buy gas at a very cheap rate.

“This has given us who are involved in the LPG business in northern Nigeria a very serious problem. Whenever we go to Lagos to buy, we cannot sell here because we cannot compete with the price that Niger Republic offers to our retailers.” He added: “This was the challenge we plant owners faced and had to come together to find a way out and has led us to joining the mother association for LPG in Nigeria (NLPGA) and we started to confront the problem directly. “So, so far this is the major problem we face in northern Nigeria (in particular Kano and Katsina).

It’s very easy for retailers to go to Niger and bring in gas with cylinders, which is very dangerous because explosions have occurred while transporting it.” On what has been the role of NLPGA Kano Chapter in addressing the illegal importation of LPG, the former National Treasurer, IPMAN, and a former Director, NIPCO Plc, stated: “Yeah, as I told you now, we have come together and we have been meeting to find ways to solve our problems. “There was a time we invited the NLPGA President, he came to Kano and we discussed with him and he promised that he will take up the matter so that we can join together and fight the problem of importation of cheaper LPG from Niger in gas cylinders.” Aside from the issue of illegal importation from the Republic of Niger, he also said: “Yes, we have major problem on the pricing.

The prices are high from Lagos and you then add cost of transportation. “When you buy a product from Lagos, you have to add the transportation which used to be around N700,000 but is now more than double at about N1.5 million to N2 million so it’s not easy. “This is why some plant have no option than to close shop but honestly, we have a very big market in Kano due to our population. Aside this, we also have high operational costs to deal with despite low margins.” While reacting to whether LPG usage has impacted significantly on women and their lifestyle in Kano, the Chairman, Future Gas Limited, explained: “If you compare the market as at 1990s with now, there is a lot of progress because initially when we opened our plant, people were even afraid of gas, anytime a woman wants to cook, if you ask her to cook with gas she will be scared. “However as of now, people come with little cylinder, 4kg or 5kg to the plant to refill. Honestly, if you compare the initial period with now, the market has been making tremendous progress.”

On plans for Future Gas, Garo stressed: “If you even call the name of the company (Future) you will see or know our plans. We initially put that name because of the future generation. “We have a lot of things to offer to the youths, even my children. When I started this company, my children were all very young but now, they have come of age. “That is why initially I even put the name of the company to be future gas and honestly, we are trying now with the future getting ready to take over. “In the next 5 years, we want to penetrate Abuja. We want another plant inside Abuja because the market there is equally good and I learnt that the prices there are equally marketable. That’s our next plan.”

