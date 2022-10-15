Illegal Niger Delta oil deals and our security outfits

If there was ever an example of why our security services are playing second fiddle to non-state actors, who have repeatedly been giving them bloody noses in their efforts at keeping us safe, is the astonishing news out of the oil-rich Niger/ Delta region in the last few days.

The first salvo was fired 12 days ago, when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said it uncovered an illegal four-kilometre pipeline from Forcados Terminal to the sea, and a loading port that had operated undetected in the last nine years. Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, disclosed this when he appeared before the Senate joint committees on petroleum (upstream and downstream), and gas. He said the pipeline was found during a clampdown on theft in the past six weeks. Unveiling more sordid details of what has been happening to the nation’s oil commonwealth he said: “Oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years but the dimension and rate it assumed in recent times is unprecedented.

“The Brass, Forcados, and the Bonny terminals are all practically doing zero production today; the combined effect is that you have lost 600,000 barrels per day when you do a reality test. “As a result of oil theft, Nigeria loses about 600,000 barrels per day, which is not healthy for the nation’s economy, and in particular, the legal operators in the field, which had led to a close down of some of their operational facilities.” However, trying to allay the fears of the Senators and the wider public, the NNPC boss stressed that his company was not treating the problem with kid gloves. “But in rising to the highly disturbing challenge, NNPCL has in recent times in collaboration with relevant security agencies, clamped down on the economic saboteurs.

“In the course of the clamp down within the last six weeks, 395 illegal refineries have been deactivated, 274 reservoirs destroyed, 1, 561 metal tanks destroyed, 49 trucks seized and the most striking of all is the four-kilometre illegal oil connection line from Forcados Terminal into the sea which had been in operation undetected for nine solid years.” Kyari said in efforts to address the menace, NNPCL carried out aerial surveillance of the affected areas and saw economic saboteurs carrying out their activities unchallenged. But for me, rather than being assuring, all that Kyari did was to not only expose the failings of our security services, but also give credence to the widely held belief that big time players were the ones behind the massive oil theft, which has played a big part in assuring the nation is not reaping the benefits of higher crude prices.

The nation has a wide variety of security outfits, including the police, army, navy, Airforce, the Department of State Services (DSS) amongst others and yet between them, no one was able to discover the pipeline and the almost 400 illegal refineries in the Niger/Delta region. And yet on April 1 this year, the Nigerian Navy commenced what it said is its biggest operation aimed at putting an end to oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta, with the deployment of 40 ships, five helicopters and 200 boats for “Operation Dakatar Da Barawo” (“stop the thief”) across the region.

This prompted Mallam Kyari to assure Nigerians that with this special naval operation against oil theft in the country, Nigerians would begin to see measurable results in two to three weeks! The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, while flagging off the operation on board the Nigeria Navy Ship, Okpabana, in Onne, Rivers State, said the move was to intensify previous efforts, as the nation was bleeding as a result of huge losses to the menace of oil theft.

He revealed that Nigeria lost about $3.2 billion in the last 13 months to crude oil theft and illegal bunkering. The CNS assured that the Nigerian Navy under his watch remains committed to eradicating all acts of criminality in Nigeria’s maritime domain and by extension, the Gulf of Guinea for the economic wellbeing of the people.

He assured that “Operation Dakatar Da Bararwo would involve dominating the nation’s backwaters through aggressive and intelligence driven patrols.” Despondently, six months after the launch, we are learning of the staggering amounts of money the nation has lost from illegal bunkering which means that not much has been achieved by Operation Dakatar Da Bararwo. The failings are not just limited to the Navy, the Air Force has air assets that can be deployed to compliment the activities of the ground troops and yet we are yet to hear of any stunning busts by this arm of the security services even though the NNPC boss said he was able to see the economic saboteurs carrying out their activities unchallenged when his team carried out an aerial surveillance of the affected areas last week. Non-state actors are, however, not only limited to the Niger Delta and are having a field day terrorising Nigerians on a daily basis across the country and are able to do so because they are hardly ever caught.

Readers conversant with some of my previous write-ups will recall that I have repeatedly harped on the fact that failure to apprehend a sizeable number of the non-state actors, only encourages them to continue their nefarious activities since the likelihood of being caught is remote. I have also previously tried to point out how the failings in the critical area of intelligence gathering is badly affecting our ability to tackle insecurity head on.

It still beats my imagination that despite all the various security gadgets/ gear/technology out there, our security outfits have not been able to hone in on some of the leaders of these bandits through their telephone chatter either between themselves or their accomplices, or even their use of the internet – either through handheld devices, i.e. mobile phones, and laptops for instance.

Then there are also human sources that can be exploited like debriefing released abducted victims who can give clues as to the locations of the terrorists’ camps, which can then be raided. As things stand, anything that can be done to disrupt the activities of these nonstate actors should be done. That is the only way the scourge can be reduced. However, in the wake of the recent finds from the Niger Delta, we are waiting to see what action (if any), government will take, in not only unmasking those behind the massive theft, but also meting out the appropriate sanctions – that will go a long way in persuading other ‘bad boys’ to change their ways.

