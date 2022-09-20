Metro & Crime

Illegal parking: LASTMA impounds 40 trailers under flyover bridges in Costain, Iganmu

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) yesterday impounded 40 illegally parked trailers, trucks and tankers under flyover bridges at Costain, Iganmu area of the state.

 

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the enforcement operation which was led by the Director of Operations (Headquarters), Mr. Peter Gbedemeje was carried out immediately after the expiration of a ‘7-day Removal Order’ served on them.

Mr. Oreagba disclosed further that the level of voluntary compliance was encouraging as majority had removed their heavy duty vehicles before the commencement of the enforcement operations.

“We are very happy with the level of voluntary compliance by owner/drivers of these illegally parked trucks including other illegal workshops such as Iron benders, mechanics, food/ fruits vendors.”

In a statement yesterday, the Director, Public Affairs Unit, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq said the 40 impounded trailers were impounded around Ijora, Costain, Breweries and Ajegunle Park by Ijora Mobil Road area of Iganmu, Lagos.

 

He said the Head of Operations, Gbedemeje stated that the cleanup exercise would be a continuous one and it will be extended to other parts of the state in order to checkmate criminal activities across the state.

 

He, however, confirmed that owners/drivers of these impounded 40 trailers would be charged to court accordingly.

 

