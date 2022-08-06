News

Illegal recruitment: Nigeria threatens to pull out of ECOWAS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Nigeria has threatened to withdraw its membership from the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) if the ongoing recruitment exercise at the ECOWAS Parliament is not suspended forthwith. Nigeria’s representatives at the parliament issued the threat when some principal officers in the regional bloc defied the directives and embarked on the illegal process of recruiting their relatives and cronies.

The lawmakers who cited the huge financial commitments, which Nigeria contributes to ECOWAS yet it is being treated with contempt by other countries whose contributions are negligible. They said there was no commensurate return on investment for Nigeria in ECOWAS for all the country has done and is doing for the region. Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ahmed Idris Wase, disclosed that it has now inevitable for Nigeria to review its relevance and membership of the bloc. According to him; “If you are in a system, and you are not getting the right results, where you are investigating your money, it pays best to walk out of the union.

“In a situation where we are having an infrastructural deficit and witnessing security challenges, why should we continue to invest our money where it will not benefit our country. “Yes, we will pull out if we don’t get the desired result from this, we are asking for justice not just for Nigerians alone, but for the entire ECOWAS community. That is what MPs are asking for. There are few countries that want to run ECOWAS like a cabal but we will not tolerate that.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi: Trailer drivers obstructing Lagos-Apapa rail project

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, Sunday, disclosed that trailer drivers are disrupting the Lagos-Apapa rail project. This was as he commended the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), for stepping up its speed of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project. Amaechi made these statements in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while fielding questions […]
News Top Stories

Stop Anambra killings now, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

THE House of Representatives has called on the relevant security agencies to immediately nip in the bud the growing incidences of killings in Anambra State.   The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) on the urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in […]
News

We’ll deliver Tinubu, Shettima in 2023, says Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Newly appointed Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, has disclosed that campaigning for APC Presi- dential flag bearer Senator Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima wouldn’t be a difficult task for him in Plateau and Nigeria. Lalong, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica