Illegal refinery: Senate seeks FG’s action to prevent recurrence

The Senate yesterday called on the Federal Government to take prompt action through the introduction of regulatory policies to prevent disasters associated with the illegal refining of crude oil in the country. The Senate made the call while mourning the deaths of those killed by the explosion at the site of an illegal refinery in Abaezi community, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State last Friday. Commenting on the incident, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stressed the need for local refining of petroleum products to boost the nation’s revenue.

Lawan said: “We cannot in any true sense benefit in a practical way from the oil and gas resources we have in Nigeria if we don’t add the value of refining it. “Of course, we know what it means today, even though crude oil sells for higher, but because we have to import refined products, the increase in price at the international market does not seem to confer any advantage to our country.

“So, that speaks volumes that we have to refine our petroleum products in Nigeria if we would have to enjoy the benefits of an endowment like that. “And for Nigerians who get engaged and involved in this kind of illegal refining activities, I think government will have to take action. “It is for government to come to a decision on how we can deal with these illegal activities. “On one hand, we may encourage private participation, in fact, that is the best way to go. But illegal refining again, at the moment, is causing a lot of damage to our country. “So, it is a very dicey situation, but we have to utilise the ingenuity of our citizens who are creative and innovative, but in a much regulated way, so that we don’t experience these kinds of disasters again.”

