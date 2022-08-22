News

Illegal Salaries: HEDA petitions ICPC, wants Buhari’s media aide probed

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Bashir Ahmad, immediate past Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, for receiving salaries after resignation.

 

In a petition to the Chairmanof ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, HEDAChairman, Mr OlanrewajuSuraju, urgedthe anti-graft commission’s petition to diligently investigate the allegation and prosecute Ahmed if found culpable.

 

A recent report by an online news outlet, Peoples Gazette, alleged that despite the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, in May 2022, he continued to receive salaries from the Federal Government for the months of May, June and July.

The medium maintained that records from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for federal officials showed that Ahmad received a total of N3,129,530.64 in salaries for May, June and July with his monthly salary standing at N1,043,176.88 and his takehome coming to N876,738.37 after statutory deductions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG to scale up school feeding programme

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

As schools reopen across the country, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) with technical support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that it will be taking to the next level, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP). This decision results from a joint assessment conducted […]
News

Ekiti community battles internal crisis over royal inheritance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State is currently engulfed by a royal crisis between two families in the town. The families’ are- Ebi Oke Owa of Ilogbo Ekiti and Isape of Aafin compound Ilogbo Ekiti. They are fighting each other over the rightful owner of the royal heritage of the community […]
News

I’ve industrialised Kebbi, says Bagudu

Posted on Author Ahmed idris BIRNIN KEBBI

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said that his administration has made significant progress in industrialising the state. Bagudu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen on the occasion of Democracy Day and the seventh year anniversary of his administration.   He was happy that industrial and economic growth has made positive impact in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica