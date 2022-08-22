Illegal Salaries: HEDA petitions ICPC, wants Buhari’s media aide probed

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Bashir Ahmad, immediate past Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, for receiving salaries after resignation.

In a petition to the Chairmanof ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, HEDAChairman, Mr OlanrewajuSuraju, urgedthe anti-graft commission’s petition to diligently investigate the allegation and prosecute Ahmed if found culpable.

A recent report by an online news outlet, Peoples Gazette, alleged that despite the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, in May 2022, he continued to receive salaries from the Federal Government for the months of May, June and July.

The medium maintained that records from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for federal officials showed that Ahmad received a total of N3,129,530.64 in salaries for May, June and July with his monthly salary standing at N1,043,176.88 and his takehome coming to N876,738.37 after statutory deductions.

