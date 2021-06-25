News

Illegal structures: We’ll not tolerate lawlessness in Edo – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the ongoing removal of illegal structures is in line with the State Extant Planning Laws and Regulations and aimed at ensuring order and sanitizing the built environment space. Recall that the Edo State Government has demolished a hotel under construction belonging to one of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s loyalists,Mr Victor Ighile (aka Mojo) on Saturday The hotel located at Adeyan Street, GRA, Benin City, was almost completed, before the bulldozer came calling, thereby throwing everybody into confusion, as to reason behind the demolition These follow other previous demolitions by the government.

Obaseki disclosed this when he visited the demolition site of 30 lockup stores illegally built at Iyekogba Housing Estate, without a building permit. The governor said: “Over the last few weeks, you will notice that our team has been going round the town to remove illegal structures that don’t have a building permit, particularly in areas with public activity.

“A lot of people build shopping malls across the city without building plans or approvals from the appropriate authority. Imagine a shopping mall on two or three levels, with almost 40 or 50 shops, that has no approval. If such a building collapses, you can imagine the devastation it will create. “Government cannot sit idle and allow lawlessness and disarray in the way people construct buildings across the state. The demolition is an ongoing exercise, as notices were served to offenders. “Even this store, which is an illegal structure, was served notice. It poses a security risk because it’s close to a police station; it had to be taken down.

