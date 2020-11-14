Illegal tax point operators won’t be spared, says Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Friday read the riot act to illegal tax point operators in the state.

He declared that his government will not spare anyone found harbouring or operating and illegal tax point.

The governor made the declaration at the Government House while handing over operational vehicles to the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) Joint Taskforce on illegal tax activity.

He admonished all who are engaged in illegal tax activity to desist from any such act adding that his administration is resolved to go after anyone involved in such activity while warning politicians and traditional rulers that they will not be left out if fingered in the crime.

Ortom, while assuring the Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Andrew Ayabam, of his support for the sanitation drive in tax administration, said his administration had resolved to raise the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), higher in order to compliment the dwindling Federal allocation.

He called on the people of the state to support the tax reforms urging them to insist on paying tax through official BIRS outlets reiterating that his administration had banned all tax consultants as such all activity by claimed consultants are illegal.

Chairman of BIRS, Ayabam thanked the Governor for his continued support of BIRS especially the fight against illegal tax activity and promised to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by the governor.

