Illegalities in Kuje require more demolitions – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday said that Kuje town would see more demolitions, as the level of illegalities there have become frightening.

It was learnt that before the intervention of the administration, the management of Kuje Area Council had become incapacitated to deal with those promoting illegalities within the council.

The administration has insisted that all the demolitions in Kuje followed due processes, and also urged the leadership of the area council to set up a multi-agency task force to sustain the success achieved through the exercise.

This disclosure was made during a stakeholders’ dialogue, organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, held to get feedback from both the political and community elders in Kuje.

Speaking on the importance of ongoing exercise in Kuje, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said it was disheartening seeing that public roads were converted to illegal markets, while governments’ reserved lands were taken over for different purposes.

Attah noted that while FCT Administration has committed a lot of resources into the exercise, the Area Council management need to put in place a mechanism to prevent unlawful people from jeopardising the huge success that has been recorded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...