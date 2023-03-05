News

Illicit Drugs: NDLEA partners Pakistani counterparts as INCB facilitates talks in Vienna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has held talks with its Pakistani counterparts, Division of Controlled Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) and Controlled Substances Section, Ministry of Narcotics Control to explore ways of collaboration to restrict channels of trafficking illicit substances between Nigeria and Pakistan.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) had approved a delegation comprising, Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday Nbona; Director, Operations and General Investigation, Gadzama Samuel Bashir, Head, Data/Digital Intelligence, Abdulrahman Adebowale, Directorate of Intelligence and Aminu Danjuma Jega, Directorate of Seaport Operations, who were joined by Deputy Director, Investigation and Enforcement, Aderemi Afolabi NAFDAC, for the February 27th meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The strategic case meeting, which brought the two countries face to face to discuss their responsibilities, held under the supervision of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), focused on improved communication and exchange of real time intelligence using the INCB communication tools, Ion Incident Communication System, IONICS between NDLEA and the Pakistani anti-narcotics agencies. At the end of the talks, the two delegations adopted important resolutions on how to improve their cooperation and tackle the menace of illicit drug trafficking between both countries, especially pharmaceutical opioids like Tramadol. The Pakistani delegation was composed of Mr. Ahmad Din, Director, Division of Controlled Drugs, DRAP; Mr. Arif Muhammad, Additional Director, Division of Controlled Drugs, DRAP; Mr. Ammar Ali, Director (Anti-Narcotics Force), Regional Directorate, North, ANF; and Mr. Syed Saadat Ali Bokhari, Section Officer, Controlled Substances Section, Ministry of Narcotics Control.

