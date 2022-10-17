Metro & Crime

Illicit Drugs: Pregnant woman, student, 9 Ghanaians, others arrested

A pregnant woman, nursing mother and a 200-level university student were among 28 persons arrested with 9,437.6 kilograms of cannabis and 138,053 tablets of pharmaceutical opioids, among others, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), during interdiction operations across 12 states.

The states according to a statement by the Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi yesterday include Yobe; Ondo; Edo; Rivers; Akwa Ibom; Imo; Jigawa; Kogi; Adamawa; Kaduna; Kwara; Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

 

Babafemi said operatives on Saturday, October 15, stormed a village known as Chukuku, at the Federal Capital Territory, which is about 10 Kilometers from Gwagwalada, where they raided a large cannabis warehouse.

“A total of 510 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weig  ing 5,640kgs were recovered from the store and a nursing mother in charge, Saadatu Abdullahi, 35, was arrested.

“In Yobe, while operatives intercepted 48kgs of cannabis in Buni Yadi, they also raided a location in Potiskum where they recovered 56 blocks (31kgs) from two suspects: Mohammed Mamuda and a married pregnant woman, Hauwa Haruna.

“At least, 99 bags of cannabis and three bags of its seeds weighing 1,286kgs were seized on Thursday, October 13, when operatives raided a location in Ogbese area of Ondo State.”

Another raid at Umukpe Forest in Uhunmonde Council Area of Edo State, he said led to the seizure of 410kgs of the same substance in addition to a motorcycle, two dane guns and the arrest of two suspects, Numga Anim, 30, and Friday Ebije, 50.

 

“Not less than 50 bags of C/S weighing 623kgs were also recovered at Ekpon Village in Igueben Local Government Area with the arrest of the owner, Lucky Henry, 30, while another suspect, Ndidi Esegine, 52, was nabbed at Ugbodo Forest, Ovia North East Local Government Area with 266.8kgs C/S on Tuesday, October 11.

 

