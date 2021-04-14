News

Illicit financial flow: HEDA seeks improved partnership with UK, UAE

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

An advocacy group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), yesterday said to address the huge illicit financial flow from Nigeria, there is need for collaboration between the country where the money is stolen from and the country where it is invested without which it will be difficult to fight corruption and put a stop to corrupt practices. Chairman of the group, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said this while speaking at a roundtable and the unveiling of “A Compendium of 100 High Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria (4th Edition), which took place in Lagos.

According to Suraju, it will be difficult to stop corrupt practices if the country where the money was taken to failed to collaborate with the country where the money was stolen from, adding that the level of corruption in Nigeria would reduce if a potentially-corrupt person had nowhere to take stolen money to for keep or investment. Also speaking, Dr. Gbenga Oduntan, said the major funds stolen from the country through illicit financial flow were through under invoicing and tax evasion by the multinational companies, declaring that such constituted about 70 per cent of money taken out of the country, which he said ‘runs to billions of naira.’ Oduntan charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to exhibit what he termed; “Institution capacity” capable of dealing with corrupt practices, noting that the inability of the apex bank to play its role as expected was responsible for the increase in illicit financial flow in the country.

“There is the need for collaboration between the antigraft agencies and the CBN to be able to tackle corruption effectively in the country,” he said. HEDA in its 4th Edition of a Compendium of 100 High Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria revealed that 16 former governors, two senators, five former ministers and advisers, among others, were currently facing trial in the country, while nine former governors, among others, had their cases pending, with three governors and five already sentenced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UN Under Secretary-General visits Borno, lauds Zulum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

United Nations (UN) Under Secretary-General for Safety and Security, Mr. Gilles Michaud, was in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday for on-thespot humanitarian need assessment and also to meet the state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.   Gilles, who paid a courtesy call at the Government House, said Governor Zulum had built a high reputation, which he said […]
News

UNICEF to screen 3m children for malnutrition in the North-East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is set to screen at least three million children for acute malnutrition in the North-East.   UNICEF’s Communication Officer in Nigeria, Folashade Adebayo, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri yesterday that the screening would be done with a grant from the Government of Japan.   She […]
News

Group launches initiative to provide Hospital beds for poor patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A non-governmental organisation, Health Aid Development Initiative (HADI Nigeria), has launched the “Operation Make The Bed Available”, an initiative aimed at providing bed space in hospitals for the underprivileged in the society. The initiative was launched at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Joshua Ajiboye, Coordinator of HADI […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica