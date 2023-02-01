Illicit maritime activities threaten regional development

Illicit maritime activities, such as illegal fishing, pollution, trafficking and other crimes threatening precious ocean resources for economic growth and security would make United States and other navies domiciled in Nigeria and other West African waters to stay beyond 2024, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In December 2021, a United Nations report said that the surge of maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea was not just a threat to the foreign ship and cargo owners alone but also carries significant costs that amount to over $1.9billion annually for the coastal nations. According to a report by Seas Research Group, most of the direct costs of the kidnappings and ship seizures were incurred by foreigners for kidnappings of non-African ship crew members. Because of this, EU proposed to its member states in a memo under a Coordinated Maritime Presences (CMP) that France, Portuguese, Denmark, Italy and Spain should lead the onslaught by sending war ships to Nigeria and other waters in the region for eight months each in 2022. Based on this directive, no fewer than 40 vessels and five aircraft from different nations were deployed. The United States Navy’s expeditionary sea base Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams and a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft were not left out. For this reason, 27 local and foreign nations commenced the multinational maritime exercise called Grand African Nemo 2022 off the coast of West Africa.

The French Ministry of Defence said that since 2018, Grand African Nemo had become the most important annual maritime security event in the Gulf of Guinea. The ministry pointed out that the Gulf of Guinea, covering 5, 707 kilometres of West African coastline from Senegal to Angola, was a key maritime region, noting that the region, located at the crossroads of major shipping routes was home to important natural resources, including oil, fish and minerals, which are ripe for illicit activities. Because of these reasons, they resolved to patrol West African waters with warships till 2024 under guise of stemming down pirate attacks.

Last week, Nigeria hosted the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western and Central Africa called ‘Exercise Obangame Express 2023 (OE23)’with 33 local and foreign navies participating in Lagos. The exercise was conducted across the five zones in the southern Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Guinea – stretching from the West African island of Cape Verde to the Central African shores of Angola, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECWAS) and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

Twelve foreign navies and 21 African navies took part in the joint OE23 exercise. For instance, Angola, Belgium, Benin, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, France, Gabon, The Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Guinea- Bissau and Italy were there. Others are Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo and the United States.

It was gathered that one of the three Naval- Forces Africa (NAVAF)-facilitated regional exercises, provided collaborative opportunities for African and U.S. forces and international partners to address shared transnational maritime concerns as NAVAF’s ongoing maritime security cooperation with African partners focuses on overcoming the challenges of maritime safety and security in the region. The exercise featured both in-port and at-sea training scenarios including maritime operations center familiarisation and exchanges on medical care, search and rescue operations,and boarding techniques.

The Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe-Africa, Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, said that Illicit maritime activities were threatening regional development efforts, weakening state security and had robbed African partners of the precious resources upon which they relied for economic growth and effective governance. He explained: “Exercise Obangame Express is an important opportunity to improve our collective capabilities, build trust between our nations, and promote stability in a vitally important part of the world. “The exercise is an opportunity for like-minded partners to work together to develop African-led solutions to shared transnational challenges and promote global security.” Munsch added that Nigeria, OE23’s host was an important partner of the United States in promoting a peaceful, wellpoliced Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria also maintains the largest navy in the Gulf of Guinea region critical to security and stability in Africa. Also, the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard noted that the “Obangame Express 2023’’ reflects the United States’ continued dedication to U.S partners in the Gulf of Guinea as they strive to secure their people, their economies and their resources. She stressed: “We are delighted that Nigeria is hosting this military exercise, as we firmly believe that maritime security in Nigeria and its neighbours will lead to greater prosperity for the region as a whole.” Leonard explained that U.S. shares a common interest with African partner nations in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation on the waters surrounding the continent, saying that these waters were critical for Africa’s prosperity and access to global markets.

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

There is need by the African governments to protect their coastal waters instead of relying on foreign navies.

