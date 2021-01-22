Business

ILO: COVID-19 worsens child labour

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

…as 152m children affected

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has disclosed that the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has worsened the rate of child labour even though it had decreased by 38 per cent in the last decade with 152 million children still affected. In a statement signed by Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General, COVID-19 has considerably worsened the situation, adding that joint and decisive action can reverse this trend.

Similarly, the ILO, in collaboration with the Alliance 8.7 global partnership, is launching the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, to encourage legislative and practical actions to eradicate child labour worldwide. According to the statement, the international year was unanimously adopted in a UN General Assembly resolution in 2019.

A main aim of the year is to urge governments to do what is necessary to achieve Target 8.7 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ryder said: “Target 8.7 asks Member States to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including the recruitment and use of child soldiers, and by 2025 to end child labour in all its forms.

“A virtual event will take place on 21 January to launch the International Year. A range of stakeholders will take part, including the ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, the Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi and child labour survivor and activist, Amar Lal. “Throughout the year a number of events will raise awareness of a problem that affects one in 10 children.

“The joint initiative encourages regional, national and organizational stakeholders and individuals to identify concrete actions that they will take by December 2021, to help end child labour. The deadline to submit these Action Pledges is 30 March.

Pledge makers are invited to document their efforts and progress throughout the year, through videos, interviews, blogs and impact stories. “In the last 20 years almost 100 million children have been removed from child labour, bringing numbers down from 246 million in 2000 to 152 million in 2016.” “There is no place for child labour in society.

It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.” However, progress across regions is uneven. Almost half of child labour happens in Africa (72 million children), followed by Asia and the Pacific (62 million). 70 per cent of children in child labour work in agriculture, mainly in subsistence and commercial farming and livestock herding. Almost half of all these children work in occupations or situations considered hazardous for their health and lives. ILO report said the COVID- 19 crisis had brought additional poverty to these already vulnerable populations and may reverse years of progress in the fight against child labour.

“School closures have aggravated the situation and many millions of children are working to contribute to the family income. The pandemic has also made women, men and children more vulnerable to exploitation. “There is no place for child labour in society,” said ILO Director- General, Guy Ryder.

“It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty. This International Year is an opportunity for governments to step up and achieve Target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals by taking concrete actions to eliminate child labour for good. With COVID-19 threatening to reverse years of progress, we need to deliver on promises now more than ever. “The International Year will prepare the ground for the V Global Conference on Child Labour (VGC) that will take place in South Africa in 2022, where stakeholders will share experiences and make additional commitments towards ending child labour in all its forms by 2025, and forced labour, human trafficking and modern slavery by 2030.

“The ILO has been working for the abolition of child labour throughout its 100 year-history. One of the first Conventions its members adopted was on Minimum Age in Industry. “The organisation is a partner of Alliance 8.7, a global partnership that aims to eradicate forced labour, modern slavery, human trafficking and child labour around the world, as outlined the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,” Ryder added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s finance space houses 200 fintech firms

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Over 200 financial technology firms have been operating in Nigeria’s finance space between 2019 and now with combined Investment portfolio in excess of $600 million. ThiswasdisclosedMondayinLagosbyManagingDirectorandChief Executive Officer of the Nigeria DepositInsuranceCommission( NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, while declaring open annual workshop for Finance Correspondents (FICAN). Umaru said Nigeria currently housed over 200 fintech companies, which […]
Business

UBA to support SMEs, business owners with strategies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In its continuous bid to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and equip them with the necessary tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses, Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series.   The UBA Business Series is […]
Business

Custodian & Allied Insurance restates commitment to customers’ satisfaction

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he Managing Director, Custodian & Allied Insurance (CAIL), Mr Toye Odunsi, has said the firm is keen on developing and delivering innovative insurance products that best satisfy customer needs.     Odunsi in a statement made available to journalists stated that the company has also been operating a highly profitable, efficient, resourceful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica