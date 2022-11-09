ILO hails Nigeria’s commitment to decent work

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), has commended Nigeria for the ratification of two Conventions, C187 (2006) on Promotional FrameworkonOccupational Safety and Health and C 190 (2019) on Violence and Harassmentatplacesof work. Director General of the ILO, Gilbert Houngbo who gave the commendation yesterday, in Geneva Switzerland during the presentation of the two Conventions to the Governing Body of the organisation by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, noted that ratification of both conventions by Nigeria in one year demonstrates the exemplary commitment of President Buhari to the enthronement of decent work and elimination of violence in work places. Houngbo, who noted that Nigeria was the first African nation to join the ILO and commended her leading role, pledged to extend more technical assistance to enable Nigeria make more progress in the world of work. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who described the election that brought in the new Director General as historic being the first African to occupy the position, maintained it was a new chapter in the leadership history.
Related Articles
Youths defy police, embark on commemorative protest
In spite of the warning by the Oyo State Police Command that youths in the state should not engage in any protest, youths in their hundreds yesterday trooped out into the streets of Ibadan, the state capital, demanding for the immediate release of the remaining nine #EndSARS protesters in police custody, as well as, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rushdie stabbed at an event in New York
Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York and suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, according to New York State Police and an eyewitness. “A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LGBT activist faults same-sex marriage prohibition act in Nigeria
Abass Olayinka, the Secretary-General of Highlander Club of Lagos, has condemned Nigeria’s same-sex marriage prohibition act. In an open letter to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, Olayinka described the act as “worrisome”. Olayinka regretted that the act would worsen the inhumane treatment that LGBT people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)