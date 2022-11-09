ILO hails Nigeria’s commitment to decent work

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), has commended Nigeria for the ratification of two Conventions, C187 (2006) on Promotional FrameworkonOccupational Safety and Health and C 190 (2019) on Violence and Harassmentatplacesof work. Director General of the ILO, Gilbert Houngbo who gave the commendation yesterday, in Geneva Switzerland during the presentation of the two Conventions to the Governing Body of the organisation by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, noted that ratification of both conventions by Nigeria in one year demonstrates the exemplary commitment of President Buhari to the enthronement of decent work and elimination of violence in work places. Houngbo, who noted that Nigeria was the first African nation to join the ILO and commended her leading role, pledged to extend more technical assistance to enable Nigeria make more progress in the world of work. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who described the election that brought in the new Director General as historic being the first African to occupy the position, maintained it was a new chapter in the leadership history.

