ILO, ICAO strengthen decent work in aviation industry

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have signed a new agreement to advance decent work and encourage a human-centred recovery from COVID-19 in the aviation industry. The agreement, signed by the ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, and the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano, updates the 1953 Memorandum of Understanding concerning the possible establishment of a joint aviation commission. It follows a request made by ILO constituents during the 2013 Global Dialogue Forum on the Effects of the Global Economic Crisis on the Civil Aviation Industry to revamp cooperation between the two agencies.

The need for closer cooperation was exacerbated by the COVID-19, which hit the aviation industry harder than many other sectors. The agreement will help to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development targets, especially the promotion of women in aviation, data collection and decent and sustainable work in the sector. It will also lead to joint activities, including research, technical meetings, advisory services, training, and the development of guidelines, tools and methodologies.

“The agreement is very timely in view of the serious challenges the pandemic has caused for workers’ rights in the aviation sector,” said Ryder. “The ILO looks forward to working with our colleagues at ICAO to combat the effects of the pandemic and to build a socially sustainable recovery and decent work in the sector,” he said.

“ICAO’s conclusion of this agreement with the ILO responds to the ICAO Assembly’s Resolutions on the UN Agenda 2030 SDGs and gender equality, which call for new partnerships within the UN system in support of enhancing aviation’s contributions to sustainable development, and for the demonstration of strong, determined leadership and commitment towards advancing women’s rights,” Sciacchitano said. Under the terms of the agreement on mutual representation, the ILO and the ICAO will each invite representatives of the other organization to participate in its meetings, in accordance with their respective rules.

In addition, they will consult with each other on a regular basis to exchange views on matters of common concern and interest. The agreement will run for five years and is renewable. An ILO technical meeting on a green, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery for the civil aviation sector will take place between 2022 – 2023.

 

