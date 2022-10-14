ILO, Lagos rub minds on occupational safety in work places

To ensure improved workplace safety standards for staff, the Lagos State Safety Commission in conjuction with International Labour Organisation (ILO) recently organised a workshop aimed at strengthening local MSMEs/.anufacturers to adapt to new competitive market circumstances, ensure safety and health at work and access business development and financial services.

It had as theme: “Strengthening the Capacity of Local MSMEs/Manufacturers to produce High Quality PPEs and Health-Related Products.” Explaining the modalities of the programme,ILO National Coordinator, Chinenye Amaechi, described it as a COVID-19 response project jointly implemented by ILO and UNIDO. She said: “We have done a training of enterprises online. This is an improvement on Occupational, Safety, and Health.

“We have reached a point where life has to go on,principles of safety have to go on.We deal with infections daily in the workplace “We have always insisted that if you have cold, stay at home. If you come to work, you infect others.” Speaking also, the Director- General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, stressed the importance of observing safety measures in workplaces and advised artisans, in particular,to always adhere to safety standards. Participants, who were drawn from four states of the federation, were commended for successfully completing the first phase of the programme

