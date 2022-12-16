Business

ILO: Nature-based solutions can generate 20 million new jobs

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said 30 million jobs can be created by further harnessing the power of nature to address the major challenges facing society, such as climate change, disaster risk and food and water insecurity.

It noted in a report that investing in such policies that support Nature-based Solutions (NbS), would generate significant employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas, says a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Launched at the UN’s Biodiversity Conference, COP15, in Montreal, the report, Decent Work in Nature-based Solutions, underscores the need for a just transition – greening the economy in a way that is fair and inclusive, creating meaningful work opportunities and leaving no one behind.

Nature-based solutions are defined by the UN Environ- nment Assembly resolution 5/5 as “actions to protect, conserve, restore, sustainably use and manage natural or modified terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems which address social, economic and environmental challenges effectively and adaptively, while simultaneously providing human well-being, ecosystem services, resilience and biodiversity benefits.” Currently, nearly 75 million people are already employed in NbS. The report finds that the vast majority (96 per cent) live in Asia and the Pacific and in lower-middle income countries, although the majority of global NbS expenditure occurs in high income countries. Many of these jobs are parttime, and total employment is estimated to be around 14.5 million full time-equivalent (FTE) jobs. However, the report cautions that there are challenges in measuring NbS employment.

Moreover, the figures do not capture the job losses and displacements that might occur as NbS are implemented. In low income and lowermiddle income countries, nearly all NbS work (98 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively) is in the agriculture and forestry sectors. This falls to 42 per cent for upper-middle income and 25 per cent in high income countries. In industrialized countries, where agricultural productivity is high, NbS spending is concentrated in ecosystem restoration and natural resource management. Public services contribute the largest share of NbS work in high income countries (37 per cent), with construction also representing a fair share (14 per cent). An additional 20 million jobs could be generated worldwide if investment in NbS were tripled by 2030. This has been identified as a key step toward achieving biodiversity, land restoration and climate goals such as those set out in the United Nations’ State of Finance for Nature 2021 Report.

 

