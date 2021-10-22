ILO restates concern over FG’s failure to sign conventions

Following its failure to ratify some major international conventions bordering on domestic and migrant workers’ welfare, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has once again reminded the Federal Government of Nigeria on the need to endorse the documents. This position was part of the highlights espoused recently during a training programme organised for journalists and civil society organisations by the global labour body in Lagos. Speaking at the two-day event, an international migration policy and governance expert, Emeka Xris Obiezu, reaffirmed that Nigeria was yet to sign the instruments and conventions.

The international instruments yet to be ratified by Nigerian government include the 1975 Migrant Workers (Supplementary Provision) Convention (No 143), the 1997 Private Employment Agencies Convention, 1997 (No 141), and the 2011 Domestic Workers Convention (No 189). While reemphasising the importance of their ratification, Obiezu said that doing that would bring progress to the country while problems of discrimination and maltreatment of citizens would also be addressed. He called on media practitioners to strategise their reportage of forced labour and migration issues and ensure that the information gets to the grassroots.

He noted that ILO’s Media Toolkit was contextualised for use in Nigeria, stressing that the training was facilitated by ILO within the framework of the FAIRWAY programme and supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). According to him, in 2020, ILO launched the global Media Toolkit aimed at contributing to quality reportage by journalists in the area of forced labour and recruitment processes. The toolkit provides concrete tips for improving media production, story ideas and strengthening networks of specialised journalists with a number of countries already adapting the toolkit to their respective national contexts.

“In Nigeria, the process of adapting the toolkit to the national context commenced in 2020 towards increased awareness and sensitisation purposes,” he added. Speaking earlier via zoom, a human rights advocate, Charles Autheman, described labour migration as one of the most important stories around the world. He, however, lamented that it was not receiving enough share as media reports tend to tilt towards sensationalism.

He said communicating on migration is to ensure what is produced is in line with reality by addressing challenges and finding ways to address them. According to him, “understand what you are talking about and get familiar with the necessary instruments.” While calling for communication in internationally accepted standard, which will help hold people accountable, he also said Nigerian had an obligation to comply with the instruments. He said: “What is the big story and within that story how can you find small stories within your city/community? He emphasised on interesting and technically feasible stories.

“Investigate specific issues; domestic issues. How you tell the story in a most effective format. How you follow up. Looking at the story on a regular basis. Grow your expertise. You need to dominate your story and take decisions on what you want to say and why you want to say that,” he added. Autheman pointed out that the toolkit would avail journalists the necessary steps and guidelines in sourcing information about migrants, knowing the different between legal and illegal migration, how the migrants must be protected, ability to guide general public on their rights and change the narrative to ensure conducive environment for all and economic development across the globe.

Similarly, Tunde Salman, a consultant, who leads the national adoption of the ILO Global Media Toolkit in Nigeria, stated that the role of media cannot be overemphasised. Salman noted that the knowledge journalists need in information gathering and adequate reportage of labour issues has been provided in the toolkit. While urging journalists to verify, learn technical terminologies, conceptualise and report in a balanced and fair manner, he also emphasised the need for media personnel to intensify effort at giving required attention to reporting issues around human rights and recruitment.

He identified poverty, illiteracy, discrimination, unemployment and other factors as responsible for forced labour, thereby compelling people to migrate from one location to another in search of better offer. He added that each country had its peculiar quality and challenges and with effective communication, people get to understand one another, work together and grow the economy together.

Earlier, Erameh, national rights coordinator, who represented Phala , posited that the training was meant to acquaint media personnel and CSOs with necessary tools and skills to identify areas of strength and contribute more effectively in promoting rights of migrant-workers through storytelling, especially amid the context of COVID-19, and further facilitate learning between the media and stakeholders for better advocacy in the areas of labour migration in Nigeria.

He added that the training would strengthen the capacity of media and CSOs in Nigeria to better understand, engage, and report objectively on issues concerning labour migration and forced labour, using ILO’s media toolkit. Earlier in her opening remarks, Director of the ILO Of-fice for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Vanessa Lerato Phala, told the participants that the ILO through the FAIRWAY programme urged the Nigerian government and other relevant stakeholders in the country to swiftly ratify the international instruments and convention for the country to derive benefits attached to it. Phala, represented by Mr. Austin Erameh, solicited support from all relevant agencies and organisations, particularly media practitioners and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on its campaign for the total elimination of child labour in Ondo State and the nation at large. Phala disclosed that a joint ILO and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) research findings indicated a potential increase to the 160 million children trapped in child labour worldwide. She said: “Already, 72.1 million of children are found in Africa, where COVID-19 has significantly affected economies and more children are burdened with responsibilities beyond their physical and mental thresholds. “The impacts of child labour on our collective safety and development cannot be overemphasised. “Therefore, as custodians of society, it’s our responsibility to secure the future by communicating effectively using a synergy of messaging harmonized into the single ambition the eliminate all forms of child labour in Nigeria by 2025.”

