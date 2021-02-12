Business

ILO sees labour market recovery in H2’21

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tentative signs of recovery are emerging in global labor markets following an unprecedented disruption in 2020, according to the latest report from the International Labor Organisation (ILO). The report notes that the estimated recovery in the second half of 2021 is mainly thanks to vaccination programmes taking effect. Data showed that 8.8 per cent of working hours globally were lost in 2020 – equaling 255 million full-time jobs.

The quantum of job loss was approximately four times greater than in the 2009 global financial crisis. Sangheon Lee, Director of Employment Policy Department at ILO, said that lockdown measures and restrictive policies in containment of the coronavirus pandemic were responsible for the drop. The massive disruption resulted in an 8.3-per cent decline in global labor income (before support measures are included), equivalent to $3.7 trillion or 4.4 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP). On job losses globally, the report noted that employment losses for women stood at 5 per cent, versus 3.9 per cent for men. Younger workers were particularly hit hard, losing their jobs, dropping out or delaying entry into the job market. “Challenges for women and young people are already extreme.

The pandemic just adds more challenges for them,” said Lee. He said the pandemic had disrupted education and training programs for the young, so they might not get opportunities even after the labor market recovers. “So it’s a long-term consequence,” Lee said, adding that ILO is quite worried about the youth which might not be able to catch up with the other workforce. The worst-hit sector has been accommodation and food services, where employment declined by more than 20 per cent on average.

Retail and manufacturing followed to be the second worst. In contrast, employment in information and communication and finance and insurance sectors increased in the second and third quarters of 2020. Marginal increases were also seen in mining, quarrying and utilities.

Thus, Lee suggested that people who seek job opportunities could get trained and start a new career in sectors booming during the pandemic, such as healthcare, social services, digital economy and green jobs. Overall, he said that governments should implement more proactive and advantageous fiscal policies to support enterprises and workers, especially hard-hit groups, including self-employed and informal workers. “In case of developing countries, their fiscal measures are very limited. We need strong global support and global solidarity,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FBNQuest: COVID-19, oil slump threaten debt sustainability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Caution Nigeria’s total public debt hits N28.63trn in Q1’20 The crisis occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, as well as the slump in oil prices, does not augur well for the chances of Nigeria’s external debt becoming sustainable, FBNQuest Capital Research has said. The firm stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. […]
Business

Lender emerges ‘best sub-custodian bank’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has won the Best-Custodian Bank Award in Nigeria for the ninth time. This was disclosed by Global Finance magazine, during the announcement of its selections for the 18th annual Best Sub-custodian Bank Awards in seven regions and more than 80 countries. The Global Finance […]
Business

‘Export earnings, AfCFTA implementation’ll ease FX pressure’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As the number of nations around the world hit by the second wave of Covid-19 continues to head north, thus worsening growth outlook, analysts at PFI Capital have said that the huge demand for foreign exchange in Nigeria will ease if there is an effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica