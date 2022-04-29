ILO to release report on future of work in some countries

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) will publish a new report on Friday (April 29, 2022), examining the future of work in Least Developed Countries (LDCs). The report, Present and Future Work in the Least Developed Countries, highlights good practices, opportunities, and challenges of national development plans in Least Developed Countries in terms of decent work, structural transfor- mation, and social protection and a human-centred recovery from COVID-19. Vice President of Malawi and Chair of the LDC Group, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will present the report findings at a press briefing at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today (April 29, 2022) at 12:00 ET. Prior to the press briefing, the report will be discussed at a meeting of the Group of Friends of Decent Work and the Group of Friends of LDCs, co-sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations, ILO and the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries (OHRLLS). The meeting, which is closed to the media, will focus on how to ensure a human-centred approach to the future of work in LDCs, and a sustainable, resilient and inclusive recovery from COVID-19.
