ILO to release report on impact of economic, geopolitical crises

The International Labour Organization (ILO) will publish the tenth edition of its Monitor report series that tracks the impact of multiple crises on workers and businesses worldwide. The ILO Monitor on the world of work. Tenth edition will be published on Monday 31 October. T he report provides a global overview of how overlapping economic and geopolitical crises are threatening labour market recovery worldwide and how these crises are fueling the divergence between developed and developing countries. It also analyses the impact of high inflation, tightening monetary policy, increasing debt burdens, and declining consumer confidence on the labour market outlook. The report also includes the latest data on the impact of the war in Ukraine on its labour market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...