Iloenyosi vows to take Anambra football to next level

…as appeal committee disqualifies opponent

Ex-international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has promised to take Anambra Football Association to the next level ahead of the state election scheduled for Friday, October 30, in the state. Speaking ahead of the election, the Special Adviser to the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, said he has what it takes to do the job after playing the game at the highest level. According to him, he has the support of all the stakeholders and will use his position to lure investors to the state. “I have been planning this for long, I have all it takes in terms of experience to take football to the next level,” he said.

“This is not by accident; it’s my ambition to give back to my people through my knowledge. I have the support of key stakeholders to get it right and I intend to bring the corporate world to help football in Anambra.” Meanwhile, Iloenyosi’s opponent for the FA chairman position, Chukwuemeka Okeke, has been disqualified by the caretaker committee set up by the NFF after petition from ex-international. According to an official statement by the committee, after serious investigation into the allegation leveled against the past chairman of the committee, “the appeal committee is satisfied that the appeal has merit and therefore disqualified Dr. Chukwuemeka F. Okeke from contesting as the chairman of Anambra State Football Association Board in the upcoming October 2020 Election.”

Okeke was found guilty of three count charge one of which was his position as the chairman of a football club playing in the Nationwide League One, Aspire Football Club, which contradicts the guideline for someone aspiring to be the chairman of a FA. He was also accused of been instrumental in the registration of 15 delegates before he resigned as the chairman of the caretaker committee, making him a judge in his own case. The final accusation was his position as NFF licensed football intermediary, which offends NFF integrity initiatives.

