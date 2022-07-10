Ilorin Durbar veritable source of foreign investments – UNESCO

Nigeria’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, Dr Hajo Sanni and the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, have said that the Ilorin Emirate annual durbar can be used as a springboard to attract foreign investments to Nigeria.

Sanni and Coker spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday during the 2022 Ilorin Emirate Durbar held at the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The UNESCO ambassador, who was represented by Dr Uche Ibe, said the durbar is good enough to attract foreign tourists to Kwara State, who would likely invest in the state because of its serene environment.

She said: “UNESCO is convinced that no development can be sustainable without a strong cultural component. It is my wish to advocate that the solutions we seek to major global challenges lie in our taking full advantage of our cultural heritage.

“On this, I challenge our cultural sentinels to do all they can to promote cultural revival.”

In her goodwill message, the NTDC DG who was represented by Mrs Nana Yakubu commended the Emir, the organisers and the people of Ilorin Emirate for a beautiful display of culture.

