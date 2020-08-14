News

Ilorin Emir inaugurates Central Mosque library

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has inaugurated the ultramodern library of the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State. The library comprises conventional and e-library sections. Speaking at a brief ceremony, conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Sulu-Gambari expressed delight over the building of the library within the central mosque complex. The Emir, who noted that the library would aid acquisition of knowledge, urged the people of Ilorin Emirate to put the facility into good use.

“We are proud of this mosque because it is a world-class mosque. There is no mosque in Africa that is greater than this one, being the first to have a women’s wing. “We thank Allah for blessing us with this ultramodern mosque which has become a rallying point for the people of Ilorin. It enhances our unity.

It, therefore, gives me great joy to inaugurate this ultramodern library,” Alhaji Sulu- Gambari said. The Emir, however, urged the people of the Ilorin Emirate to always make donations towards the maintenance of the mosque. The chairman of the mosque’s central working committee, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar, described the library as an integral part of the mosque. According to him, the library is a hybrid reference library as it contains high-grade materials from print and electronic sources. “The library currently contains 5,096 volumes of books, five periodicals, 736 volumes of law reports and 1,308 volumes of books purchased and 3,888 volumes of books donated,” he noted.

