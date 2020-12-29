News

Ilorin General Hospital accredited to train resident doctors

The General Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, has been accredited to train resident doctors by the Faculty Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

 

The hospital had also been accredited to train resident doctors in family medicine, according to a correspondence from the West African College of Physicians.

 

The accreditation, which was the first in the history of the state’s premier general hospital, followed its fulfilment of several criteria such as relevant equipment needed for such postgraduate training. In a letter addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Ahmed Abdulkadir, the College Registrar, Dr. Owoidoho Udofia said:

 

“The accreditation was based on the report of our accreditation visitation panel, which certified the programmes and facilities of your hospital for training residents in obstetrics and gynfellowship. “Senate approved that your institution should be awarded partial accreditation for two years to train 15 Resident Doctors; four Senior Residents and 11 Junior Residents with effect from 9th October, 2020.

 

“Sequel to the report of the accreditation team that visited your institution on the 5th October, 2020, the Council on behalf of the West African College of Physicians, sitting on the 1st November, 2020, granted your institution temporary accreditation for two years to train residents (18) membership and (9) fellowship

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

