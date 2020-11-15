News

Ilorin stands still as memorial prayer holds for late Olusola Saraki

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Associates and supporters of the Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Olusola Saraki, Saturday stormed Ilorin, Kwara State for the 8th year memorial prayer organised in memory of the late politician.

 

A mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers had earlier besieged Ilorin International Airport to welcome the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, back home after a long break.

 

Yesterday’s homecoming was Saraki’s first visit to Ilorin since he left office as Senate President in June, 2019. Shouts of “Idera de”, (comfort has returned) rent the air as supporters of Saraki besiged Ilorin International Airport road and adjoining roads in the metropolis to welcome Dr Bukola Saraki home. Passing through the popular Garin Alimi area, Sawmill road and other communities leading to the Emir’s palace became a herculean task as supporters of the former Senate President crowded the places.

 

The scene at the surrounding streets of Ilofa GRA, residence of the Saraki family was a beehive of activities, as crowds of supporters milled around to welcome their political leader back to the town. The 8th year fidau prayer was held at the Sarakis’ Iloffa, GRA residence, Ilorin.

 

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Kola Shittu, a former Acting national chairman of the PDP, Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad among others.

 

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Solihu led the prayer session. He was supported by the Grand Mukadam of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Dan-Borno, Sheikh Saanu Sheu and Imam Abdul- Razaq Aduagba.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lalong orders schools to reopen by October

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has disclosed that Plateau State hopes to re-open schools by the end of October, 2020. He said the biggest challenge remains the lack of compliance to guidelines and protocols, denials, and resistance to contact tracing and testing by some individuals in the state. Speaking at […]
News

Lalong’s ex-spokesman withdraws from senatorial race

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Musa Pam Jos The immediate past spokesman of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Mr. Mark Longyen, has withdrawn from the Plateau South senatorial by-election primaries slated for September 5, 2020.   Longyen was among no fewer than 10 aspirants across all political divides jostling for the senate seat to replace late Senator Ig-  […]
News

Strike: APC commends govt, NLC on truce

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

For shelving the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress and other labour organisations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the labour leaders.   The party also congratulated the Federal Government for being able to broker peace with the union leaders on the increase in electricity tariff and the pump price of fuel. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: