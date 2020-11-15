Ilorin stands still as memorial prayer holds for late Olusola Saraki

Associates and supporters of the Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Olusola Saraki, Saturday stormed Ilorin, Kwara State for the 8th year memorial prayer organised in memory of the late politician.

A mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers had earlier besieged Ilorin International Airport to welcome the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, back home after a long break.

Yesterday’s homecoming was Saraki’s first visit to Ilorin since he left office as Senate President in June, 2019. Shouts of “Idera de”, (comfort has returned) rent the air as supporters of Saraki besiged Ilorin International Airport road and adjoining roads in the metropolis to welcome Dr Bukola Saraki home. Passing through the popular Garin Alimi area, Sawmill road and other communities leading to the Emir’s palace became a herculean task as supporters of the former Senate President crowded the places.

The scene at the surrounding streets of Ilofa GRA, residence of the Saraki family was a beehive of activities, as crowds of supporters milled around to welcome their political leader back to the town. The 8th year fidau prayer was held at the Sarakis’ Iloffa, GRA residence, Ilorin.

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Kola Shittu, a former Acting national chairman of the PDP, Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad among others.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Solihu led the prayer session. He was supported by the Grand Mukadam of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Dan-Borno, Sheikh Saanu Sheu and Imam Abdul- Razaq Aduagba.

