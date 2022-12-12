News

iLOT BET gives out Massive Grand Prize to Lucky Customer

iLOT BET customers were given chances to earn big from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. ILOT had different promotions put up for the World Cup so their customers can also benefit from the Tournament. iLOT organized a prize presentation ceremony last week Wednesday the 7th of December, 2022.

iLOT Bet gave away a total of 1 Brand New Car, 10 Mobile Phones, and more than ₦10,000,000 coupons and bonuses. The car winner went away with his brand new 2022 Toyota Corolla car worth – 31.5 million Naira, while the iPhone winners went away with their brand new iPhone 12. In the spirit of giving out prizes, there was a free raffle draw that took place for the guest who was present at the event. Lots of prizes were won such as Tecno Spark 8 Phones, Oraimo Air Pods, and Power banks.

 

Dignitaries from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Lagos State Lottery Board and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission such as the deputy director/coordinator of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) Mrs. Nkiru Onizulu; the head of operations Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB) Mr. Samuel Rowland; the head of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Mrs. Susie Onwuka and others were present at this event.

 

Taking risks is very key as bettors because once doubts set in, it will limit you from reaching a certain level. There are still prizes to be won from the iLOT BET platform; the second car is going to be drawn at the end of the World Cup. Players who place bets of ₦20,000 and more at iLOT are eligible to join the promotion. Players who place a cumulative bet of 20,000 naira on matches during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage from the 3rd of December up till the 18th of December are eligible for the lucky draw to win another car. Start predicting now to benefit from the World Cup tournament.

 

 

 

