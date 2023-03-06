News

ILOT BET REWARDS LAGOSIANS WITH PRIZE POOL FOR GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

ILOT Bet is a professional online sports betting and lottery company. The company is licensed at the Federal Level and has licenses for both sports betting and lottery in Nigeria. For this upcoming Governorship Election happening, the citizens of Lagos state and Nigeria at large are expecting a new Governor for the 2023 Governorship Election to be held 11th of March 2023; this is the opportunity that allows the citizens to vote in their favorite candidate. Players can participate in the prediction and those who predict correctly will split a ₦3,000,000 prize pool. The prize is paid out in the form of bonuses (decimal place will be rounded off). The prize will be paid out in 24 hours after election results are announced. Lagos Citizens who predicted can check their prize in their iLOT Bet account and it can be used to bet on any games. Note that bonuses are not credited to your bank account directly. Bonus prize cannot be withdrawn directly. It can be used to bet on any sports betting markets and lottery games, and the winnings can be withdrawn.

 

How to participate in the gubernatorial election jackpot is simple. Simply, register on iLOT Bet. Click “Vote” to predict for free who will be the next governor of Lagos State. Each participant has only one chance, the result cannot be amended. (Need to make your choice before countdown ends) Wait for election results and prize payout. Sports lovers and eligible Nigerian Citizens can start predicting on iLOT BET and stand a chance to share in the prize pool.

Use this prediction right on iLOT Bet to stay financial secure even after the election.

