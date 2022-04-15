News

I’m a beneficiary of Nigeria’s diversity – Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said he has benefitted a lot from Nigeria’s diversity. Mohammed, who met with the House of Representatives the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in continuation of his presidential ambition, stated that he has been mentored by people from other geopolitical zones. The governor said: “I benefited from Nigeria as a civil servant, as a minister from someone I hardly had anything in common with, President Goodluck Jonathan; he made me a minister. “We need to know the country; we need to know that insecurity has two components. The security architecture is not working.

“There is a very serious disconnect – the call for self-actualisation. People are really disillusioned and disgruntled because they have been genuinely excluded in the art of governance, in the leadership recruitment, perceived exclusion which is genuine. We have to really close ranks.” He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of nepotism. “Our security is threatened by the cluelessness of this administration,” he said. The Minority leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu called for unity among PDP presidential aspirants. Elumelu welcomed the consensus arrangement being championed by some of the aspirants and expressed the hope that the move would be fruitful. “I think that our leaders must come together, be united for the purpose of the goals, representing the interests of the masses.”

 

