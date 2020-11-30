News

I’m a beneficiary of the judiciary, says Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described himself as a beneficiary of the judiciary, commending it for being forthright against all odds in declaring him winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

 

Describing the judiciary as an agent of development during the 2020/2021 Legal year, he said his administration is committed to ensuring the autonomy of the judicial arm of government in the state.

 

His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement in Yenagoa at the weekend, quoted the governor as saying that the importance of the judiciary cannot be over-emphasised given its role as the custodian of the Constitution and guarantor of fundamental human rights.

 

The state helmsman noted that as a country, Nigeria had come a long way, moving from the days when individual interests held sway to a time when all are subject to the laws of the land.

 

Earlier at an interdenominational service held at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade Church, Opolo, as part of the new legal year activities, Diri stressed the importance of prayer and thanksgiving and promised to support the completion of the district headquarters of the church.

 

His words: “The importance of the judiciary in any functional society cannot be overemphasised. It is the custodian of the Constitution, the guarantor of fundamental human rights of the people and some will go as far as calling it the sanctimonious pillar whose independence remains most necessary to ensure progress of society.

 

“As a beneficiary of the fairness of the judiciary, I must commend the diligent and unwavering desire of the judiciary towards delivering justice against all odds.

