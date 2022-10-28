Arts & Entertainments

I’m a better person now, says Seun Egbegbe

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigeria filmmaker, Olajide Kareem better known as Seun Egbegbe, says he gave his life to Christ while he was in prison. The movie producer disclosed this in an interview with BBC Yoruba. Seun said being born-again has been “my best achievement” in life. The movie producer added that there is now a “100% difference” between the Seun Egbegbe of then and now. He said prison also helped him deal with his anger issues. “I’m not a saint, but I’m grateful to God that he allowed me to go to prison to know what they call life. To know my right from my left,” he said. “I am born-again now, there’s a difference between the Seun Egbegbe of before and now.

There’s a 100% difference. “I will never raise my hand to hit any woman again. No matter what your woman does, don’t hit her. Any man that raises his hand to hit a woman, cannot do anything with that hand again.” On February 10, 2017, the movie producer was remanded in prison for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense from about 40 Bureaus De Change operators. Seun was said to have obtained the money between 2015 to 2017.

The filmmaker was accused of swindling the BDC operators by claiming that he had naira to change into foreign currencies. The police arraigned him for alleged fraud involving $90,000 and £12,550, and N39,098,100. The court had granted him N5 million bail. The movie producer was unable to fulfill his bail conditions, leaving him in custody since then. However, Egbegbe was recently acquitted in court after spending five years and eight months in custody

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

AFRIMA 2021: AU unveils calendar of events, calls for entries

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The African Union, in partnership with the International Committee of the All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, has formally unveiled the calendar of events for the upcoming 2021 edition of the awards ceremony. The unveiling event took place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently. The unveiling activity marks the formal opening of […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’ll be fine, expect me back soon, Ada Ameh assures fans

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has revealed that she is going through some mental issues which are affecting her life. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page during the week. “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I no go die. We […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mercy Aigbe, Adekaz Production break London/Manchester screening with JBO movie

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actress, and producer, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti, who is the Executive Producer of the movie JBO and the Chief Executive Officer of Adekaz Production Limited, are sure smiling to the bank as her Aigbe’s movie, JBO (Jaguda Baba Ole), which screened for the first time at the Odeon IMAX Cinema Greenwich, London did […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica