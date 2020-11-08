I’m a feminist –Stephanie Zibilli

With barely three years in the Nigerian movie industry, actress and entrepreneur, Stephanie Zibili boasts of an enviable filmography. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the actress from Ewu in Edo State, who stars in the popular sitcom, Tinsel among many other productions, talks about her passion for acting, aspirations and other issue

Tell me about yourself and your life as an actress? Everyone says I started early, but deep down, I still feel I could have started earlier. I started acting in 2017 at the age of 18. Before that, I was juggling ushering jobs and a 9-5 where I worked as a sales representative. Around July 2017, a friend told me about an audition and I decided to try it out. Prior to that, I’ve always had a passion for acting ever since I was a kid. Growing up, watching classic movies, I always dreamt of being in those films and being able to tell beautiful stories as well. But I didn’t get the opportunity to do all that due to the fact that my mum was a bit overprotective of me and had her misgivings about Nollywood. When I started going for auditions in 2017, I got to meet certain people who I learnt a lot about film and it’s industry from.

How did that work out for you?

I am an outspoken person with great communication and networking skills, so I mingled with certain people who have been in the industry for a while, from there I was able to get updates about auditions and co.

I followed audition pages on social media and I went for thousands of auditions. I did a lot of study on acting/film business, I went for masterclasses, workshops etc (I still do) to learn more and be a better actor. I remember I couldn’t afford the first acting masterclass I attended, so I offered to usher for the masterclass to be able to participate.

Sometime in September 2017 was my first time on a set, it was for a commercial. So that was my first time professionally dealing with the camera. A few days after, I got a role as an extra, what we call waka pass in the movie New Money.

It was an exciting experience for me because that was my first time on a proper film set and being in the film. From that job, I got recommended for another job and that was my first time acting. It was a series and I played a supporting character.

Your first time as an actor, what was the experience like?

I was tense because asides the fact that everything was a new feeling, I was also working with a couple of celebrities, I mean people I grew up watching.

But with all the knowledge I had gathered, I tried to do my best and the actors I worked with made it easier for me. It was a lovely experience, I was treated like the baby on set. I mean, despite my mature stature, they kind of figured I was quite young and new to the system. Everyone was nice and had good vibes. it was good.

Being a young person trying to make it on her own, did you ever experience any sex-forroles incident?

Nobody has directly told me that if I don’t sleep with them, I won’t be given a role, some have made advances. When I see those advances or get those vibes, I keep my distance and also pray about it.

That whatever lustful thought or thought of evil anybody has for me, God should turn it to favour. And it has been working for me. Plus I always try to keep very professional relationships. So, I’ve never been pressured to do anything against my values/standards at all.

How would you summarise the three years you have spent in the industry?

Sometimes, as humans, we feel we aren’t doing enough but if I’m to be honest with myself, I think I’ve done well, I think I’m pushing. It’s almost three years now and I’ve done quite a number of films, Series, movies, short films and all that.

What would you say is the biggest film you’ve been in?

I don’t think I’ve had my big break yet but I’ve worked with a number of good productions. I have also featured in some shows I wanted to be in because I grew up watching them. Shows like The Johnsons, Superstory, and Tinsel.

Asides other projects, I also really wanted to feature in a web series, I got that when I featured in Assistant Madams for Red TV.

For Tinsel, I didn’t know my character would go this far. I’ve been filming Tinsel for over a year now and my character has grown w h i c h I ’ m grateful for. S h e was first a cleaner, then she became a prostitute, then things went wrong and she started staying with Angela, Who is one of the leads in Tinsel.

So far, the experience has been great. Like I said earlier, I’ve other projects asides these. From films, to series, to Shortfilms, to commercials etc. Recently, I got a job as the host for a new cooking show. So I guess I can add being a Presenter/host to that list. I also have a couple of new projects I’m excited about and I can’t wait to share it!

You hinted that your mum was a bit overprotective, how overprotective?

Yes she was at first, I think it was because She had her take on Nollywood plus I was quite young and I was her only child. But Right now, she’s my number one fan and her support is amazing!

There are times I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her in my room, over my head, praying about my career and more. That there is a beautiful feeling, She’s so supportive of me right now. For about 14 years I was her only child, but I have a younger brother now.

What was that like?

Well, It was not easy being an only child but I never really felt alone, I had my grandma and my mum. My dad died when I was very young, so my mum is a single mum.

Growing up, due to my Mum’s job, I was mostly with my grandmother. But then my grandmother died, then I had to go to a boarding house. Since my grandma died, It has been myself and my mum, now, my brother and they mean the world to me.

After secondary school, did you further your education?

I don’t like talking about my education. But, Yes I’m presently a student at UNILAG and I will definitely further my education as far I can get.

How far do you intend to take your acting career?

By God’s grace, I want to be a household name locally, nationally, internationally and more. I want to really touch people’s lives with stories I tell and I’d love for people to say they could relate to the characters I played and it helped them in some way. I want to touch lives positively, spread positivity and goodness.

I want to leave a mark in people’s lives. I don’t want my career to be limited to Nigeria, or anywhere else. I’d love to see it blossom and I want to go as far as I can. Asides acting, I also have my hands in other things, I’m looking forward to setting up a foundation. I want to work so hard to be comfortable enough to help people. I am passionate about children, I don’t like it when I see children on the streets, it hurts me.

So, I’d love to build foundations in the future for orphans, motherless babies, homeless people, less privileged and for as many as I can help. I’d like to take out as many people as I can away from the streets.

Then food, I love food. I’m a big foodie and I look forward to opening a restaurant as well. Also, I’m a partner in my mum’s hair business, so I’m looking forward to expanding that, maybe a Saloon. Then, In future, I look forward to producing some films and to touch other aspects in film and the arts in general.

The industry thrives on controversy. So how controversial do you intend to be?

As much as my life is in the public eye, I like my privacy, I like my private space. I don’t like scandals and don’t want them or unnecessary drama.

But the thing is, No matter how good you are, rumours will always come up. People will always talk about you, lie and bring up things that are not true, but for me, being controversial isn’t me.

When you are not filming, what are you about?

I like to hangout with people I’m comfortable with, my close friends and my family. I like to travel. I’d love to travel round the world and eat different meals. I like to give myself treats, go shopping, go to a spa, go to movies, go for a vacation or do a getaway with my family or friends.

You mean boyfriend?

No, not boyfriend. (Laughs).

But are you in a relationship?

I’m single. You know we are all single till we get married, right?

If there was someone in your life, how comfortable do you think they would be with your acting career?

I’m not in a relationship presently, but whoever I’m going to be with will definitely be comfortable with my career even before I get into a relationship with him. He should understand me and should know my work is my work as much as I would understand him and know his work is his work. He should be supportive as much as I would be supportive.

Other than that, what qualities do you look out for in a spouse?

You know us women, we usually have a long list (laughs). I would love to be with someone who has sense of humor, someone with a good heart and an active conscience. A Christian; someone who fears and loves God. I like wealthy and hardworking people too because I am hardworking and I intend to be very wealthy as well.

