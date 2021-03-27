I’m a feminist writer, proud one at that –Maciver

Zainab Maciver Abdulsalam is an author, blogger, aspiring relationship coach, and advocate for youth and women empowerment. Currently an undergraduate of Computer Science Education in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, she has written numerous unpublished books, plays, short stories and articles. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her passion for writing, her books ‘My Perfect Woman’ and ‘Love of Money’, feminism, and other issues

You started writing as a child. Specifically, at what age did your passion for writing come to the fore?

My passion for writing started at age seven. I wasn’t much of an early reader; I remembered saying my stories to my friend while she writes it.

What really inspires you?

If I say one thing in particular inspires me I’d be lying, inspiration comes from within, it could be while I am washing, undertaking basic things and it could be from the atmosphere.

So, what were the motivating factors?

Initially I didn’t have a motivating factor, I just knew I wanted to write, but growing up I realised how important it is to tell our stories as Africans.

Why did you choose to study Computer Science Education despite your passion for writing?

Well I didn’t choose to study computer science education, I wanted to study Nursing but Computer Science Ed u c a t i o n was imposed on me, typical of our system.

Arts How and what happened?

In a decent Nigerian home it is only wise and responsible of you to study Medicine, Engineering or Architecture. I knew I wasn’t good at mathematics and had never done technical drawing in secondary school, so I chose Nursing Science, but I couldn’t make it into Nursing because I was having a deficiency in Chemistry. So Computer Science Education was my only option to retain my admission.

What inspired your debut play, ‘Love Or Money’?

I wrote Love or Money back in my junior secondary school days, I was curious about what happens in higher institutions, why don’t I write a play? It was like a test work of art for me and years later a friend saw it and told me I should consider publishing it.

Your works seem to focus essentially on the female gender. Do you see yourself as a feminist?

Well, yes I am very much a feminist, a proud one at that.

Why?

I grew up in an environment where I don’t see women recognised for how hard they work and I see lots of humiliations and hurt from the female gender, it’s as though being a female is a disease of some sorts and I asked, why must it be so?

What inspired ‘My Perfect Woman’?

I wanted to tell a story about a woman that can be strong, hardworking and have a place to love at the same time. To tell young females that they can have a dream and making money of their own should be a priority.

How has being born in the Southern part of Kwara State, then living and schooling in Zaria affected your creative exploration?

I was born in Zaria but my origin is Kwara. I don’t see many women in the creative world around me but the likes of Zainab Alkali inspired me when growing up but there are endless lists of women and men in the African literary world who inspire me now.

Tell us your experience growing up?

I grew up as the only girl – child in a family of five, my parents and my two older brothers.

Who are your role models?

I don’t have a role model. I just aspire myself and keep working to be a better person.

You are also an aspiring relationship coach. How do you hope to achieve this?

I’m thinking of having a major in Psychology. I believe a lot of people are who they are based on the type of environment they grew up in. If a child grows in a home where respect is mutual, love is present and there is freedom of expression, we won’t have too many cases of traumatised young adults.

As a young writer, where or how do you see yourself in the next 10 years?

I see myself as an internationally published author on the best seller list, I see myself strongly involved in the Pan – African movement advocating for major places for African people.

What is your view of other female authors ahead of you, like Chimamanda?

I think Chimamanda is doing very well, and I think she should be celebrated more in this country. We still have a long way to go but we are getting there. There are not enough voices for women in this country and women need to come out to speak for themselves more (socially and politically).

What is your view of the creative writing landscape in the Northern part of Nigeria where you grew up and live in, compared to the South?

There is a huge gap, to be honest. I don’t find bookshops that sell a wide range of books apart from academic books but in the South it’s easy to get ranges of books, which says a lot. This means people aren’t taking that step to getting diverse knowledge in the Northern part which I think can be improved if the curriculum includes book club programmes in schools, this will help people engage in reading more.

