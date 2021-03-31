I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he will ensure that PDP returned to power in Anambra, if given the ticket.

“I am the joker. I am the king on the chessboard. In the game of chess the king ought to be protected for victory to be assured. “Anambra people yearn for a return to the PDP and they are waiting for me to lead them back. I assure you that with free, fair and transparent primary election, I will not only win the primary, but go ahead to win the November election in a landslide. “Besides, it is not only about winning the election; we shall govern the state in such a way that Nigerians will be proud of the PDP,” said.

