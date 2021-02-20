News

I’m a member of Sky Queen Confraternity –Schoolgirl confesses

The teenage female student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, who was arrested for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol, has confessed that she belongs to a cult group “Sky Queens Confraternity”. She also disclosed that she has been sleeping with her “man-friend” since August last year and the man has been helping her with other things apart from paying her school fees. She made the confession yesterday at the Police Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar when she was paraded alongside her boyfriend, who owns the locally made pistol and 11 others for various crimes.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, said they discovered from their investigation that the girl was taking the locally made double barrel pistol to a blacksmith. Akande also said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding the ownership of the gun, adding that a suspect, Okon Effiong, has been arrested and more details would be made known soon. The police boss, however, called on parents and guardians to cultivate the habit of getting closer to their children and wards to know what they do and who they mingle with.

He revealed that within the period under review 13 persons were arrested for sundry crime, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of Indian hemp among others. The boyfriend to the schoolgirl, Okon Effiong said that he has been intimate with her since August last year and I have been supporting her family too in so many ways. On her part, the schoolgirl also claimed to be taking the pistol to the blacksmith before it was confiscated by her school principal ‘‘I am a member of Sky Queen Confraternity, I am just an ordinary member, I don’t hold any position in the group, I have known the owner of the gun who is my man-friend since last year, he sleeps with me and supports me with little things, but he is not the one paying my school fees.

“My mother knows about him because he visits me at our house and sometimes he sleeps over at my place because I have my own room then in the morning he goes back to his own house,” the girl said. When contacted, the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Castro Ezama, said it was important for parents and guardians to take the welfare of their children more serious.

