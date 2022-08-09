Sports

I’m a testimony of His greatness, says Amusan

Nigerian latest queen of the tracks, Tobi Amusan, has said her performance and results recentlyshowedthatsheisaproduct of God’s grace and testimony. Amusan at the weekend became the first Nigerian athlete living or dead to have won all the major championships in the same year.

 

Weeks after winning the African Championship gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, she went ahead to win the World Championship gold medal in a new World Record time before adding the just concluded Commonwealth Games gold medal, in another Games Record time.

 

The petite, 25-year-old ran a new Games Record of 12.30secs in the 100m hurdles final on Sunday at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham. At the African Championship, Amusan, ran a record of 12.57secs before her World Record time of 12.12secs at the World Championship. “It is my TIME and my TURN,” Amusan wrote on her social media platform.

 

“I’m glad to have defended my CommonwealthGames titlewith TwoGamesRecordintheprocess. Never give up on yourself. Just stay focused on the Lord, on your craft and He will never fail you.

I’matestimonyof Hisgreatness.” Apart from winning the hurdles title, the Ijebu-Ode born athlete also led the relay team to a new 4x100m women African Record

 

