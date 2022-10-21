News

I’m a youth, I know Nigeria’s problem and I can solve them- Accord Presidential Candidate, Prof Chris Imumolen

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says his status as a youth makes him eminently qualified to solve the many and varied problems of the youths in the country.

Professor Imumolen, 39, and the youngest amongst the 18 candidates vying for the seat of Nigeria’s president come 2023 says no one can know the psychology and unique peculiarities of the youth more than a youth.

He is not amused by the attempts of some of his fellow contestants to create the impression that they are youths when they are actually not, saying it would be a colossal error by the youths themselves to be hoodwinked into endorsing such candidates.

“The clamour by the younger segment of the population for a president of youth extraction probably led to some persons migrating to other political parties and attempting to dress themselves in the garbs of youths,” Professor Imumolen said during a recent interview in Lagos.

“But we all know that once a person grows past a certain age bracket, he can no longer be referred to as a youth.

“So, strictly following that analogy, I can unabashedly say that I am the only authentic youth going into the 2023 presidential elections. I need to make this categorically clear in order to sensitise the youths in this regard.

“Now, beyond making that clarification, I want to let the youths know that I represent their voices, that I am the one who knows their problems and therefore naturally positioned to solve them.

“They should know that this is a unique opportunity for them to make a bold statement about the much sought after paradigm shift in the power equation of this country.

“I want them to know that being in the most active and largest segment of the population, they hold the aces as regards wresting power from the older generation that haven’t offered them anything for decades.

“I want them to be analytical, clear-minded in making their choices. They should not be moved by the glibe rhetorics of some candidates who are trying vainly to not only pass themselves off as youths, but claim knowledge of their deepest desires and aspirations.

“I, Professor Christopher Imumolen, is offering the youths a future. A future where they will be appreciated, where their talents, intellect, abilities, innovativeness and resourcefulness would be positively engaged and utilised for the good of themselves, and the country.

“I make a solemn promise to them today. No hardworking, progressively-minded youth in Nigeria will be left abandoned and uncatered for if I earn their mandate to become the country’s next president,” he added.

 

