I’m about to take my career to new heights-6UFF

Over the years, arguments have ensued in regards to who should receive more accolades for the success of a song

 Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer, Okwudili Okoli, professionally known as 6UFF, has opined that songwriters, and producers do not receive the credit they deserve for their efforts in making such songs a hit.

The Anambra-born producer stated this while addressing some major challenges confronting the Nigerian music industry, adding he is about to switch things up with his music.

According to him, a song will be a fruitless effort without the contributions of producers, songwriters, and engineers.

“A lot of people fail to realise that without the instrumental, there would not be a song,”  he said.

While making a case for music producers, 6UFF urged fans and music lovers to accord more respect due to them because “without these people  involved, the artiste cannot be recognized “.

“I believe the production team puts in much effort into making sure that the song becomes a wave maker, so why don’t we accord them their well deserved recognition? It’s  the  proper thing to do, our music lovers have to do more by appreciating them”,he added.

6UFF further urged stakeholders and his colleagues in the industry to step up their game a little bit. “We need to sort out how these guys are paid their dues, and how they are recognized in terms of royalties.”

6UFF is currently working on his first major project, an extended playlist titled “No Regrets” EP.

Speaking about the project set to drop in November, the ace producer said he’s always wanted to do something different apart from producing music.

“This is a step out of the normal for me, this project is something I’ve always wanted to do,  I’m glad it’s coming together as planned,” he said.

 

