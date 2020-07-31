Arts & Entertainments

I’m bisexual and proud about it – Princess Shyngle

Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle says she is bisexual. The voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. According to her, even though she’s on a weight loss journey, she doesn’t plan to lose so much weight because of her desire to continue attracting men and women. “You guys know I swing both ways, right? I love boys and I love girls.

I’m a proud bisexual and there’s nothing to be embarrassed about it,” she said. This is not the first time Shyngle has hinted on getting attention from the opposite sex. Born in The Gambia, Shyngle’s sojourn to limelight started when she auditioned for the Next Movie Star Africa competition which she eventually came out as a finalist. She has starred in several movies in Nigeria and Ghana.

