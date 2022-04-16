I’m blessed is more than a love song – J. Jeff

On the strength of his first impressive single, I Will Praise His Name, featuring gospel sensation, Carol Cee, fast-rising Nigerian-born and Japan-based gospel and hip-hop act, J. Jeff, who is the visioner of Vision of Christ Entertainment (VCE), has officially unveiled an album, I’m Blessed, which featured the legendary and award-winning reggae giant, Pupa Orits Wiliki. I’m Blessed is a unit from his I Am Moving On work which was produced and packaged by reggae powerhouse, Righteousman, courtesy of Bigtown International.

The Vision of Christ Entertainment (VCE) in collaboration with Bigtown International has mapped out strategies for a nationwide radio tour, with plans to hit locations in Japan and Nigeria for video shooting afterwards also in top gear. According to Righteousman, the completed work would be out hopefully before the end of next month. From all indications, I’m Blessed, is undoubtedly an interesting mix of hip-hop brand and reggae, well pronounced in a classic love song, dedicated to his heart throb. Jeff said that: ‘‘I’m Blessed is more than a love song, adding that the songs are all out on Youtube channel and all digital platforms. He ascribed these to divine assistance and the powerful musical input of reggae giant, Pupa Ortis Wiliki whom had been his idol over the years.

Jeff who was in high spirit threw open his VCE Company doors to musically gifted young gospel acts for them to actualise their dreams through the J. Jeff Gospel Music Talent Hunt. He reiterated that his company is out to change music making in Nigeria and beyond, by involving highly talented, experienced and innovative producers in the exercise. ”The overall winner and others would automatically be signed in to the VCE label. This will be done in concert with some great icons at the grand finale, where all will do a well-packaged collaboration.

To make this epoch-making moves in view thick, the VCE will liaise with the CEO of Bigtown International and reggae powerhouse, Righteousman who will groom professionally, produce and manage them afterwards as products of VCE Special products,” Jeff said.

