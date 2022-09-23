Metro & Crime

I’m broke, Andy Ubah cries out

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

Senator Andy Ubah has disclosed in a court affidavit that he is now financially incapacitated.

He attributed his financial incapacitation to the huge amount of money he spent in his bid to suceed Wllie Obiano as Anambra State governor last year.

Therefore, according to him, he would not be able to meet complete payment of his judgment debt to a certain billionaire in the state he is owing a substantial amount of money.

In a 41-paragraph affidavit sworn to by himself, the former representative of Anambra  South in the Senate said that he will face financial restraint and extreme hardship if he is compelled to pay the total judgement debt.

He stated that his financial incapability and the dwindling economy of the country were some of the factors that have placed him in a poor financial position and as such he cannot not pay the debt completely as a whole.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief said in February 2017 he pleaded to be given the opportunity to pay a small sum of the debt monthly to the creditor which may span over a period of four years.

He claimed further that he had made a total deposit of N2 million as part payment of the judgement debt.

 

