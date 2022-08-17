Sports

I’m buying Man United, Elon Musk claims in tweet

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Elon Musk could be seeking to purchase a top soccer club after his much-anticipated deal with Twitter has fizzled out.

The world’s richest man proclaimed he is buying Manchester United in a tweet Tuesday, though it’s unclear if the eccentric billionaire was serious or only offering more bizarre bluster.

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

The random post comes after he also randomly tweeted “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

Manchester United is one of the best-known brands in the sporting world with a record 20 league titles in England and has also won the European Cup three times.

The team is owned by the Glazer family. They did not immediately return a message from Reuters seeking comment.

The Glazer family bought the team for $955.51 million in 2005, but have faced fans’ ire for the team’s recent lack of success on the field.

Musk also did not return a message seeking comment.

The soccer club was valued at $4.6 billion as of May, according to Forbes. Its market capitalization was $2.08 billion at the close of the stock market Tuesday.

Musk also claimed he was going to buy Twitter earlier this year and even reached a deal to scoop up the social media company for $44 billion. But he then pulled back the agreement, claiming the company wasn’t fully disclosing the number of fake accounts on the site.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Getting invitation from Rohr, dream come true –Slovia-based Yakubu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Newly-invited Super Eagles goalkeeper, Matthew Yakubu, in an interview with a radio station in Lagos, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has described his journey so far as a difficult one but happy to finally make it to the national team. Excerpts… How did you react when you received the news of your invitation to the Super […]
Sports

LaLiga title race wide open as Real, Barca stutter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid and Barcelona have long dominated Laliga, with 15 of the last 17 titles between them, but times may be changing. After the success enjoyed by the Spanish giants, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, their run of titles was broken last season by Atletico Madrid for the second time […]
Sports

UEFA League: Liverpool manager Klopp hails ‘world class’ Mane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane’s versatility after the Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Mane, again playing in a more central role like he did in Premier League wins over Manchester United and Everton, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica